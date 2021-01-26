Older generation of Nigerians can’t solve problems they caused — PDP Chieftain

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ambassador Ojong Ogbor, has insisted that the problems confronting Nigeria were caused by the mismanagement of the country by its past leaders, saying those who caused the problems can not be the ones to solve them.

Agbor, had said while speaking with newsmen, that the next President of Nigeria should not be more than 65-year-old and must be someone who is in tune with the new realities of governance.

In a statement on Tuesday made available to Vanguard in Ibadan, the PDP chieftain, who is popularly called the Cabal Chairman, said: “If you have been part of the Presidency either as President (Military or elected) or Vice President in the last 40 years, you should just excuse us.”

“Let the present generation of Nigerians take over control of the country in 2023 so that the country can be fixed and secured for the future generations.”

According to Agbor, most of those…