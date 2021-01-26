Stop playing politics with security situation, Makinde’s aide warns opposition politicians

explains govt’s efforts in Ibarapa

.

..says govt’ll continue to do what is right despite criticisms

By Dayo Johnson

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr. Taiwo Adisa has warned opposition elements in the state to stop playing politics with the insecurity situation in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun parts of the state.

Adisa maintained that most of the comments attributed to opposition elements on the security situation in the state missed the point due to pettiness, contempt and clear attempt to play to the gallery.

“Their utter attempt at showmanship and unpatriotic conduct portray them as babes and sucklings intervening on sensitive matters,”

According to him, “if opposition elements were true lovers of the state, they should have used the occasion to demonstrate patriotism by empathising with the people of the state and coming up with their own ideas on how to address the situation.

He added that merely playing to the gallery only showcases…