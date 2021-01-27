Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 31st virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the second council meeting in 2021.

Physically present at the meeting is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha

Six Ministers are also attending physically. They are those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, IndustryTrade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Minister of State Power, Goddy Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.

Before commencement of the day’s proceedings, the council observed a minute silence for former…