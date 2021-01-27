COVID-19: We can’t force Nigerians to accept vaccines

By Luminous Jannamike

The Sultan of Sokotoa and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Wednesday, advised the government not to mount pressure on Nigerians to accept the COVID-19 vaccine.

He gave the advice while speaking at a sensitisation programme on COVID-19 for Muslim scholars and imams in Nigeria which held in Abuja.

The royal father warned that Nigerians would not be stampeded into accepting the vaccine. But stressed that the people could be convinced to accept the medicine through adequate knowledge and information about it.

He said: “What we take away from this interactive session is so important, because it will help us convince the people of the need to take the COVID-19 vaccine or not. I believe we cannot force people to take vaccines.

“When the Almighty Allah brought me to this position in 2006, we had very serious cases of polio in Nigeria.

