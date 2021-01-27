CSOs task new Service Chiefs on aggressive approach to end criminal activities, peace

By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Tuesday, tasked newly appointed Service Chiefs on an aggressive approach to end activities of criminal elements across the country, boost soldiers welfare, and give Nigerians peace.

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, said, “Let me first commend the President for listening to voices of reason and has finally sacked the service chiefs.

“This is long overdue! Sadly, things have deteriorated to a level where kidnapping is no longer limited to the South but the entire country, and when kidnappers now abduct hundreds of school children from their school premises and making away with busloads of travelers in the country.

“As cross-border bandits are out killing in their dozens, food insecurity looms because farmers are either being killed or those displaced are afraid of returning to continue with…