End of APGA has come in Anambra — Etiaba, APC guber aspirant

By Anayo Okoli

AHEAD of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, a leading governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progress Congress, APC, Chief Ben Etiaba has predicted that APGA has come to a dead-end in the State, saying that the state needs a new direction of leadership.

Etiaba, a Chartered Account, said that the late Premier of Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara is his hero, saying that he is going to Anambra to replicate the monumental development projects Okpara brought to the Eastern region that opened up the place.

According to him, Okpara succeeded because he was not greedy and materialistic, insisting “if I succeed, I will be like M. I. Okpara”.

“M. I. Okpara is my hero; he was a Premier without greed, he was not materialistic. He was only interested to leave legacies and he succeeded.

“Materialism is the reason why our leaders fail. If I succeed to be the governor of Anambra State, I will be like M. I. Okpara. I will…