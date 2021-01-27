Fans fault Nollywood stakeholders over actor’s death

By Benjamin Njoku

Fans of popular actor, Ernest Asuzu, on Wednesday, took to social media to slam practitioners in the Nigerian movie industry and particularly, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, following the sudden death of the actor.

Asuzu succumbed to death on Tuesday after many years of battling depression and stroke. He was 37.

His wife, Jennifer, who announced his demise, said the actor died after he slumped and did not regain consciousness.

Also, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Mr. Emeka Rollas, confirmed Asuzu’s demise on his Instagram page.

“On a sad note, we announce the demise of our member and colleague, Ernest Asuzu, who passed on yesterday, Tuesday, January 26.

“A reliable family source confirmed his death on the way to the hospital. On behalf of the entire members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas commiserate with the family and friends of Ernest Asuzu and prays that God…