FG releases fresh regulations for Covid-19

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Mohammadu Buhari Wednesday issued Coronavirus Disease Health Protection Regulations 2021.

The President, through a statement from the Ministry of Information and Culture, said a physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons at all gatherings.

Notwithstanding the provision of Regulation 1, he also insisted that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.

The President in the statement all directed that all persons in public gatherings, whether in enclosed or open spaces, shall adhere to the provisions of Part 2 of these Regulations.

However, he noted that the provisions of these regulations may be varied by Guidelines and Protocols as may be issued, from time to time, by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on the recommendation of the Nigeria…