Hisbah arrests organizers of sex party in Bauchi

The Bauchi state Hisbah says it recently arrested no fewer than six youths who specialized in organizing sex orgies and fomenting trouble in Dolam village, in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

Malam Aminu Idris, the permanent commissioner in-charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, on Monday.

Idris, who identified the culprits as Abdurrauf Kabir, 25, Dabo Yusuf, 26, Abdurrazak Isah, 24, Habu Umar, 27, Yaron Nuhu-Maikaji, 30, and Abdurrashid Shehu, 31, said they were using a primary school building in the area to commit the act.

He said the culprits were in the habit of organizing disco parties, locally called Gwaidu, during which they lured young girls into illicit sexual relationships, while at times they used force to intimidate innocent people.

Idris said the attention of his department was drawn by the local Hisbah office in the area, after which the office…