Makinde reveals new measures to tackle insecurity in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, revealed the security measures his administration has adopted to tackle insecurity in Ibarapaland, Oke-Ogun and other regions of Oyo State.

Makinde, who made this known on his verified social media pages, noted that more officers and men of the Western Nigeria Security outfit code-named Amotekun will be deployed to Ibarapa zone.

His words: “Following the meeting held with representatives of Igangan, Ibarapaland which was attended by security stakeholders including the recently appointed Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, our administration has come up with a security strategy for that zone. The strategy includes.”

“Deployment of Additional Operatives of the Amotekun Corps: “We have resolved to redeploy 200 members of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun to kidnapping/banditry hotspots in the state, especially in the Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones….