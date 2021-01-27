Nigerian Student shines in International Human Rights essay contest

The world has been shown the brilliance of Nigerian students yet again, as Oluwatoni Adesanya, a secondary school student of Greensprings School, Lagos has won the second prize in this year’s Kemper Human Rights Education Foundation (KHREF)’s essay competition.

This international competition received about 100 essays from 17 countries. But Miss Oluwatoni’s essay titled Human Rights Violations Masquerading As Covid-19 Interventions: The Nigerian Experience was adjudged second best, and she bagged the $500 prize.

Sharing her experience about writing the essay, Miss Oluwatoni thanked all her English teachers who have helped in developing her composition skills. She said, “First of all, I want to say a big thank you to my English teachers in Greensprings School for teaching me how to conduct proper research and hone my writing skills. I also want to thank my mother, father and aunt for their constant support.”

“This winning came as a pleasant…