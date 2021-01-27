The economic transition of India’s Jammu and Kashmir

By Mir Junaid

For years Kashmir has had to bear the brunt of the most chaotic developments which had shattered the whole idea of progressive living.

The insurgency into Kashmir started at a point in the history of India when India was about to go for the historic Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation reforms.

While the Indian economy attracted investments in different sectors from various multi-national companies, J&K and especially Kashmir was facing an emergency which could overthrow the Indian sovereignty over the region.

This crisis was a spiral of violence which had completely shattered the economic principals of normal living in Kashmir.

Many critiques of Indian policy of Kashmir have often subsumed and neglected the economic investment that has gone into the region directly from the public exchequer without any returns.

The conflict experts have often chosen not to speak on the lines of economic consequences of the terror-prone nature of Kashmir. this topic…