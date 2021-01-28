COVID-19, terrorism, corruption, others require Int’l response

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja restated the need for the international community to collectively and frontally confront the COVID-19 pandemic and other common challenges affecting the globe.

President Buhari stated this while speaking at an event to receive Letters of Credence of the new Ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “We have common challenges that impact so much on our countries, which include Terrorism, Insurgency, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

“On top of all these, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has come with different strains that pose additional challenge to the initial outbreak. These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work even more in concert to collectively identify appropriate ways and means to globally resolve these…