Over 124million Nigerians are using internet — NITDA

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa has revealed that the latest statistics indicate that over 124 million Nigerians are using the internet in Nigeria.

Speaking at a one-day digital training workshop on online and e-marketing to the members of Jigawa state chamber of commerce, mines, and agriculture held at Sir Ahmadu Bello Hall, Dutse the state capital, Kashifu said Nigeria had in the year 2020 equally recorded over 99.05 million internet users.

The Director-General who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Usman explained that e-marketing is the easiest way for businesses to advertise and sell products as it reduced the cost of doing business by not relying on physical stores.

He further explained that a business can market, sell products by online stores and strategically pay distribution centers across the country, added that e-marketing is the fastest way to reach millions of targeted…