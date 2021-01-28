Seeds council launches new technology to boost food productivity

By Jimoh Babatunde

AS the nation yearns to boost food security, availability and affordability, the National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, and Content Global Development, Tuesday, launched Institutionalizing Monitoring of Crop Variety Adoption Using Genotyping programme, IMAGE, to provide farmers quality and original seeds for cultivation.

Dr Philip Ojo, Director-General NASC, in his keynote address during the launch, said the project was designed to improve variety of seedlings and enhance food productivity in Nigeria.

According to Ojo, the projects marks the beginning of a new era in adoption of improved variety monitoring and reporting.

“It is the beginning of the process that will drive us through the much-needed shift from our traditional and largely inaccurate methodology for measuring farmers’ adoption of improved variety and how varieties turn over through time,” he added.

READ ALSO: CBN…