We’re analyzing sources of data used by TI, says Presidency

THE Presidency last night said that it was currently analyzing the sources of data used by Transparency International in arriving at Corruption Perceptions Index in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the report was not an accurate portrayal of the facts on ground.

The Presidency further claimed that some persons at Transparency International in Nigeria were against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The statement read, “The Buhari administration deserves credit for diminishing corruption in the public service and will continue to vigorously support prevention, enforcement, public education and enlightenment activities of anti-corruption agencies.

” We are currently analyzing the sources of data used in arriving at the latest Transparency International (TI) report on Corruption Perceptions Index in Nigeria since by their own admission, they don’t gather…