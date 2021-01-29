Again, Presidency alerts Nigerians on smear campaign plot against Buhari

The Presidency has alerted the nation of another orchestrated smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari, using some online newspapers and blogs.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who raised the alert in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the campaign was designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying the president as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies.

According to him, this narrative is contrary to Buhari’s pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

The statement read in part: “The campaign, scheduled to be launched anytime soon through editorials and purported special investigative stories, is designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying the President as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

“Impeccable security findings indicate that those behind the plot have procured online blogs and newspapers, which are…