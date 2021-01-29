Amnesty alleges Nigeria attempting to cover-up protest killings

Amnesty International on Thursday accused the Nigerian government of attempting to cover up the killing of a dozen citizens during peaceful protests in Lagos last October.

Youth-led demonstrations in Nigeria began against police abuse, quickly spiralling in broader calls for reform.

But they ended weeks later when security forces shot at demonstrators in Lagos — killing at least 12 people, according to Amnesty International.

At a judicial panel the army denied using live rounds but the government vowed to disband the much-hated police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which had been the main target of protests over brutality.

“Nigerian authorities have failed to bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the brutal crackdown by security forces on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020 and have brazenly attempted to cover up the violence,” Amnesty said.

“Since the assault by security forces,…