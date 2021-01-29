Be guided by Police Act 2020, legal practitioner counsels Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

An Abuja based legal practitioner, Barrister Silas Joseph Onu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to name a new Inspector General of Police, IGP, in line with the provision of the Police Act 2020, following Tuesday’s appointment of new security chiefs.

This is as the tenure of incumbent IGP Abubakar Adamu expires on February 1, this year.

Barrister Onu specifically appealed to President Buhari to rise above expectation and sustain the reform that he has begun by keeping faith with the provisions of the Act.

Barrister Onu pointed out that the game of lobbying for a job that will require the protection of lives and properties of over 200 million Nigerians is not one to be politicized or lobbied for.

Such an appointment, he advised, must be one that is totally guided by law and in accordance with the extant law (s) of the land.

“It is now very clear that the present Inspector-General of Police is set to bow out of the Force on 1st February, 2021 in line…