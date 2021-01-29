Canada-based Nigerian wins most inspiring immigrants award

A Nigerian-Canadian based entrepreneur and Founder, Africa Canada Trade and Investment Venture, Mr Kenneth Oguzie, has been awarded the most inspiring immigrants in Eastern Canada, for his contributions and active support towards immigrants, in the just concluded gala night award ceremony in Canada.

The regions in Eastern Canada where his contributions were actively recognised included Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island provinces.

Kenneth has been recognised in the past by different groups in Nova Scotia as a dynamic and supportive individual.

He has won multiple awards in the past from community organizations, private sector and Non-Governmental players for his diverse contributions, community impact and professional achievement.

In his acceptance speech, Oguzie noted that his international experience had helped shaped his cross-cultural understanding…