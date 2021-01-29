COVID-19: We have confidence in Buhari

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar, and the apex body of Muslim scholars and Imams, on Friday, expressed no doubt in the ability and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue and win the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Muslim clerics, in a communique issued to journalists at the end of a sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine, which was jointly organised by the NSCIA and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Abuja, that they had confidence in the ability of the Federal Government to carry on with quality tests on the medicine before administering them on Nigerians.

This is coming on the heels of conspiracy theories and palpable fears expressed by Nigerians regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and the intent of their producers for Africans.

However, the communique…