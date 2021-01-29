I have no answer to your call now, Bello tells support group

By Joseph Erunke

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he has no answer to those urging him to vie for the 2023 presidential election at the moment.

Rather,the government asked his supporters to go out enmase to mobilize youths across the country to register for the ongoing All Progressives Congress,APC membership and revalidation exercise.

The governor’s statement was in response to the ultimatum given to him by one of his support groups under the umbrella of GYB2PYB Youth Support Group to heed its call and immediately declare his intention to contest for the poll.

This was related to members of the support group by the national coordinator,Amb.Oladele Nihi,in Abuja yesterday during a meeting he convened to brief members of the governor’s response to their earlier 14-day ultimatum to him.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has acknowledged that his refusal to comment on our ultimatum may be subject to litigation by our group.

“As…