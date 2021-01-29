MSSN Lagos lists demands from new service chiefs

Muslim students have urged the newly appointed service chiefs to justify their new appointments.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday announced the appointment of Major-General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff as new service chiefs following the resignation and retirement of the former chiefs.

Reacting, the Amir (President) of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, congratulated the new service chiefs, saying that the students are confident of their capabilities.

Miftahudeen Thanni, however, asked the service chiefs to ensure the security of students and other Nigerians in the country.

He said, “We are tired of a situation where students will go to school in the morning and end up in kidnappers’ den in the evening. A situation where our institutions are…