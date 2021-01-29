NCDC issues Lassa fever public, health advisory

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a Lassa fever Public health advisory to Nigerians.

In the advisory, the Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that people of all age groups who come in contact with the urine, faeces, saliva or blood of rats are at risk of getting Lassa fever.

Others at risk, he said, are people living in rat-infested environments which increases their chances of coming in contact with rats and people who consume potentially contaminated foodstuff especially those left open over-night or dried outside in the open.

Others, he said, are people who handle or process rodents for consumption and people who do not perform hand hygiene when appropriate.

To reduce the risk of Lassa fever, Ihekweazu advised Nigerian to ensure proper environmental sanitation, keep their environment clean at all times and block all holes in homes to prevent rats from entry.

“Cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse properly. Communities…