PDP heads to tribunal over Imo North by-election result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it plans to challenge the result of the December 5, Imo North senatorial by-election at the tribunal.

This is contained in a statement by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogu Nwadike in Owerri on Friday.

Nwadike said that the party’s decision was borne out of its dissatisfaction with the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner without a bonafide candidate.

He said that a party should not be allowed to participate in an election without a candidate.

He said that in the event of disqualification of a candidate for an election by a court of competent jurisdiction, it would be unlawful to declare the party as winner of the said election.

Nwadike said that in line with extant electoral laws, candidates for elections were fielded before elections, and not after elections.

” It is unlawful and illegal to field a candidate for an election after the election…