South East APC Coalition hails Buhari over appointments of new service chiefs

*Seeks review to include region in nation’s top security management

By Joseph Erunke

A coalition of South East group of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new service chiefs to man the nation’s security management, saying the president’s action which saw emergence of new and energetic military chiefs in such responsibility would no doubt bring sound and imminent improvement in Nigeria’s security problems.

However,the group expressed displeasure over the president’s exclusion of the South East geo-political region from the appointments, appealing to him to review his action with a view to effecting correction.

According to the group operating under the umbrella of Coalition of South East APC Integrity Group (COAPCIG), the review was necessary to give the region a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project.

Besides,the South East APC group in a statement Friday,signed by its National Coordinator, Dr…