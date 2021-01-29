Updated: Sanwo-Olu approves reduction in LASU tuition fees

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a reduction in the tuition fee for students of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Friday, via his official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads, “Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos.”

When contacted, Wahab said the approval was in tandem with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commitment in providing qualitative education at an affordable to all and sundry, irrespective of class, gender, ethnicity, race, among others.

“Yes, the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has graciously approved a reduction in LASU tuition fees. An official statement will be issued in due course,” he said.

Wahab, however, explained that the move is in pursuance and fulfilment of the Education agenda of the present administration as one of the pillars in the THEMES agenda.

Recall that earlier this month, LASU students…