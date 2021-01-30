A son’s letter to his dead father

By Muyiwa Adetiba

I have neither the space nor the heart to produce the emotional letter a son wrote his recently deceased father in full here. I have read the letter at least twice. Each time I did, I felt a lump in my throat. I am a father, and for over three decades before my father passed on, a son.

I can therefore, easily put myself in the position of a father or a son in the letter which starts with ‘Dad, knowing that I will never see you again is a hard pill to swallow’. It then goes on to talk about the little things that make a father/son relationship special.

How he brought his partner home at 28 last year and his dad teased that the son needed to do catch up because he got married at 26. How he got his own back when he started his PHD programme and teased his father that he too needed to do catch up because his dad finished his PHD at 49 and he would most likely finish his own at 32.

He recollected the pride in his father as he started calling him Dr… If you…