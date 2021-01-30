Angry Olympique supporters attack training ground

Hundreds of angry Olympique Marseille supporters protested at the club’s Commanderie training centre on Saturday, briefly breaking into the facility.

The fans, who were demonstrating against the club leadership and the team’s poor run of results, assembled in the afternoon in front of the Commanderie and threw smoke bombs and firecrackers.

“300 OM supporters violently attacked police officers present to secure La Commanderie,” the local police at Bouches-du-Rhone tweeted, adding that it immediately sent reinforcements “to put an end to the damage” and saying they had made 25 arrests.

Marseille who were second in Ligue 1 when last season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, have lost their last three league matches to slide to sixth in the table, 14 points behind leaders Lyon.

Manager Andre Villas-Boas said on Friday that he expected to leave at the end of the season.

“The place needs a clear out… I’m responsible for the results and right now they’re…