Cross River govt demolishes suspected kidnapper’s building

Cross River Government has demolished a building belonging to a suspected kidnapper.

The government also destroyed a brothel for allegedly housing underage persons for prostitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the buildings situated in Calabar were demolished by the state security outfit, Operation Akpakwu.

The outfit is made up the navy, air force, police, army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and special advisers to the state government on security.

Mr Henry Okokon, the state Security Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade (Southern Senatorial District), said after the exercise that it was one of the ways of chasing criminals out of the state.

Okokon said that the state government placed a premium on the security of lives and property, hence, the need to fight all forms of criminality.

“This is part of the activities of Operation Akpakwu, a special force set up by Gov. Ayade to fight crime, especially kidnapping.

“This demolition is ongoing. The governor…