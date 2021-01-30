Easy Steps to Verify and Link your NIN on 9mobile

By
Headliners
-
4




9mobile now has a simple, easy and convenient multipurpose short code *996# to verify and link customers’ National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile number(s)-You can link up all your mobile numbers with one NIN. What’s more, you can also get information about NIN Registration centres across Nigeria right on your phone.

9mobile link

3 simple steps

Dial *996# and

  1. 1) Dial 1 to confirm if your NIN has been successfully linked to your phone number
  2. 2) Dial 2 to link your 11-digit NIN
  3. 3) Dial 3 to get information about NIN Registration centers across Nigeria

Subscribers can also verify and link their NIN to their mobile number(s) online using the

 


All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.




Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR