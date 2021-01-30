Easy Steps to Verify and Link your NIN on 9mobile

9mobile now has a simple, easy and convenient multipurpose short code *996# to verify and link customers’ National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile number(s)-You can link up all your mobile numbers with one NIN. What’s more, you can also get information about NIN Registration centres across Nigeria right on your phone.
3 simple steps
Dial *996# and
- 1) Dial 1 to confirm if your NIN has been successfully linked to your phone number
- 2) Dial 2 to link your 11-digit NIN
- 3) Dial 3 to get information about NIN Registration centers across Nigeria
Subscribers can also verify and link their NIN to their mobile number(s) online using the
Source: Vanguard Newspaper