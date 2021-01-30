Experts recommend sugarcane consumption for boosting immunity, preventing cancer, others

Some nutrition experts have recommended regular intake of sugarcane to boost immune system and prevent cancer and other diseases.

The experts made the recommendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

Mrs Olufunmilola Adewumi, Asst. Chief Nutritionist at the Orile Agege General Hospital, Lagos State, said sugarcane was rich in antioxidants helping to fight infections.

According to Adewumi, raw sugarcane does not contain fats, cholesterol, proteins and sodium.

She added that it contained significant amounts of nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin B2, magnesium, iron, potassium and phosphorus.

Adewumi said that sugarcane juice would be good for hydration, adding that it helped in weight loss, boosting of metabolism, improving digestion, preventing infections, fighting fevers and curing common cold.

“Its alkalinity makes it counteract the effects of hyperacidity, heart and stomach burns; it also helps in preventing cancer.

“It helps…