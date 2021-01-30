Five million users to benefit from firm’s e-commerce app

By Moses Nosike

An online e-commerce platform, Offerservice, has been unveiled in Lagos, to provide opportunities for corporations, businessmen, artisans and professionals to showcase and promote their products and services without any charge.

The Managing Director, Mr. Tony Uzoma Emmanuel said that the aim of the platform is to bridge the gap in terms of services rendered by those with relevant skills sets, with a view to creating that enabling environment where service providers will be able to connect to those who actually need those services, without too much stress.

In a media chart with pressmen at the launch of app in Lagos, Emmanuel explained that with the intended community space being created, about five million people are expected to register by the end of the first quarter of this year. Saying further that this could only be mutually beneficial to everyone involved in the process.

According to him, the platform allows clients to register their brands,…