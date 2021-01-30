Gombe still applying Bauchi State laws 25 years after creation, NBA laments

By Ibrahim Ismail

MORE than 25 years after its creation from Bauchi State, Gombe State is still using obsolete laws enacted by the Bauchi State Government to run its affairs.

To this end, the Nigerian Bar Association has urged Gombe State Government to enact its own separate laws so as to strengthen legal operations in the state.

The NBA also advocated for the immediate passage and domestication of the Violence against Persons Act (Prohibition) and Administration of Criminal Justice Act before the state house of assembly. The association said this will improve the administration of justice in the state.

Chairman of the Gombe State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Haruna Yelma, made the call during the opening ceremony of the 2020-2021 legal year at the Gombe State High Court. The NBA chairman lamented that Gombe was still using obsolete laws of Bauchi State for almost 25 years after the state was created, even though Bauchi had repealed the said laws.

