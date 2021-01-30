It doesn’t make sense importing governor anytime there’s vacancy in Anambra – Aspirant

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant for the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Hon Chris Azubogu has warned that it does not make sense to import someone to become governor of Anambra State anytime there is such vacancy in the state, arguing that it discourages those who labored to build the party.

Addressing stakeholders while formally presenting himself to the PDP Anambra State executive at the party’s secretariat in Awka, Azubogu, who is a member of the House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, reminded them that PDP has a date with history in November this year, having been out of governance in the state for the past 16 years.

According to him, it is important that PDP should give its ticket to someone who is fully on ground and has been in governance at various levels to be able to sell the party properly to the electorate.

He said: “The person PDP should present must know…