Tuition fee hike: LASU students reject Sanwo-Olu’s gesture

want reversal to N25, 000

By Adesina Wahab

The students of the Lagos State University, LASU, have rejected the reduction approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on their tuition fee, saying all they want is a reversal to the old rate.

The governor had earlier on Saturday approved the reduction of the fee from N67, 000 to N57, 000 per session payable by new intakes from 2020/21 session.

However, the students, in a statement on Saturday night by the Public Relations Officer of the Student Union Government, Adams Zaenab Olawumi, said what the students wanted was a reversal to the old rate of N25,000.

The statement read, “The leadership of the Lagos State University Students’ Union Government (LASU-SUG) extends Aluta Greetings to all students, comrades and stakeholders.

“The Lagos State University Students’ Union (hereinafter referred to as The Union) is saddled with the responsibility of protecting, ensuring and assuring the social and academic prosperity of ALL…