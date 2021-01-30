What new Service Chiefs should do differently — Nigerians

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South;

After much agitation across the country for a replacement of the Service Chiefs following worsening security situation, President Muhammadu Buhari, last Tuesday, finally appointed a new set of Security heads.

Nigerians were almost united in condemning the performance of the sacked service chiefs. So much is therefore expected from the new helmsmen. They are expected to excel where their predecessors failed.

Nigerians want our roads to be free from kidnappers’ control. Nigerians pray for an end to the insurgency. In order to achieve all these, the citizens expect the new service chiefs to bring new ideas. They desire an entirely new approach to tackling terror and banditry. They spoke of…