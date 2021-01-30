Why I signed NOUN amended law

By Erunke Joseph

…As over 32,000 graduate in combined virtual convocation

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his prompt signature on the amended law of the National Open University of Nigeria’s (NOUN) has resolved the long-term non-recognition of its graduates in the country.

He stated this on Saturday during the university’s combined 9th and 10th Convocation Ceremony, which was held virtually.

The president, represented via a virtual connection by the National Universities Commission (NUC) Deputy Executive Secretary, Ramon Yusuf, stated: “NOUN is delivering on its mandate by taking education to the doorstep of Nigerians.”

Buhari, who is the university visitor, added that his administration has placed a great premium to education, especially in ensuring a lifelong learning via the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

While saluting the efforts of the university’s management in continuing to expand access to higher education,…