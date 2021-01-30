Why Tinubu is afraid – Political Notes

By Emmanuel Aziken

After dithering procrastination the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pledged to commence the planned validation and registration of party members next week.

Ever since the plan was first revealed last year it has remained a source of acrimony among party members struggling over the soul of the party.

The struggle first consumed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was shoved out as national chairman last year.

Reflective of the viciousness in the struggle, those against Oshiomhole and his group ensured that the party’s candidate in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu lost in the Edo State governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu, who by many accounts ‘won the 2016’ contest despite being in the opposition at the time was soundly beaten in the 2020 election despite the advantage of having security and all that.

Many were able to see the role of Oshiomhole’s enemies in the APC in the defeat of his anointed…