BADAGRY: Day Sanwo-Olu brought relief to residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Clifford Ndujihe

BADAGRY Division is arguably the most neglected of the five divisions of Lagos in terms of political appointments and provision of amenities.

For instance, the division is yet to produce a governor or deputy governor of the state. For some years now travelling on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway has remained a nightmare as a journey between Mile Two and Badagry, which used to be for one hour in the 90s can last for seven hours.

Things took a turn for the worse when the immediate past administration of Akinwunmi Ambode abandoned the construction of the Lagos-Okokomaiko stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, an international highway linking Nigeria with West African countries.

Since coming to power on May 29, 2019, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who promised to turn the fortunes of the historic and ancient town of Badagry around, resumed work on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and many stretches of the road being handled…