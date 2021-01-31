Behold 8 Nollywood beauties to watch out for in 2021

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigeria is home to a vibrant, dazzling and glamourous movie industry. With an array of stars gracing screens and stealing hearts with their talents and looks, Nollywood is definitely a force to reckon with. As 2021 kicks off in earnest, we take a look at fast-rising actresses to watch out for this year.

SHARON OOJA

Sharon Ooja came into limelight after she played the role of “Shalewa” in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit.

The 29-year old Mass Communication graduate gained more popularity in 2018 for her role as ‘Amaka’ in ‘King of Boys’.

However, playing the lead role in Netflix’s 2020 movie, ‘Oloture’ cemented her place as an actress to look out for.

The Benue State-born beauty has also starred in other blockbusters including Lara and the Beat, Bling Lagosians, Coming from Insanity, Who’s the Boss, Moms at War, among others.

IDIA AISIEN

29-year-old actress, TV…