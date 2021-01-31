Boko Haram kills 2 policemen, abducts 2, seizes police vehicles during Service Chiefs’ maiden visit to Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected armed members of dreaded Boko Haram sect invaded Chabal and other Communities of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday afternoon and killed two policemen before abducting two others. A Reliable Sources told Vanguard.

The terrorists also in an ambush seized two patrol Vehicles and set ablaze another one along Maiduguri-Chabal- Magumeri 35km Road north of the state capital.

Chabal is less than 22km drive from Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Div Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

This unfortunate incident is coming on the day all the newly appointed Service Chiefs paid their first on the spot assessment of the security situation in Maiduguri.

“The Service Chiefs currently in Maiduguri for their first operational visit to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, since their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Iraboh, Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru,…