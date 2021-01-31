Edo Insecurity: CSO writes Buhari to save our soul letter

Vows to embark on protest if Edo people are not protected

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, weekend, wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, Save Our Soul, SOS, letter, over rising insecurity in Edo State.

The letter which was signed by Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, with the subject ‘Insecurity In Edo State: Urgent SOS To Authorities’ expressed fears over the rampaging criminals in the State that has led to several kidnap incidences, arm robbery attacks, cult clashes, rapes, and other vices.

The CSO also stated that the insecurity situation has become a nightmare to Edo people despite the presence of security agencies.

The letter reads in part, “We are concerned about this pathetic situation as Edo people never had peace since this insecurity situation started. Edo has never had experienced this level and trend of unabated insecurity situation ever since she became a State in Nigeria.

“We know you…