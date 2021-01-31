Fighting the COVID-19 infodemic – Vanguard News

THE National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, last week, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and other prominent Nigerians will be among the first set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on live television to allay peoples’ fears and misconceptions about the vaccine.

It is no doubt in emulation of the United States President-elect Joe Biden, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and other heads of state who had similarly received the COVID-19 vaccines on live television to assure their citizens that the vaccines are safe.

Earlier, the NPHCDA had also disclosed that Nigeria hopes to get 42 million doses of the vaccines to cover one-fifth of its population through the global COVAX scheme. The NPHCDA said the initial vaccines would come as part of Nigeria’s plan to inoculate 40 per cent of the population this year and another 30 per cent in 2022.

