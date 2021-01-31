Fresh tension as suspected herders attack two

…Self-imposed curfew, police deploy men

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

SUSPECTED herders have allegedly attacked two persons with machete at troubled Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Mr. Taiwo Adeagbo, a resident, the herders attacked the two persons in their village around 1a.m yesterday.

As a result, youths of the community had been on guard because they envisaged the herders could come back.

When explaining further, he said one of the victims had machete cuts on the head while the second one had injuries on his right leg.

Adeagbo said, “Suspected herders invaded the village around 1a.m and attacked two persons. You can imagine when uninvited strangers swooped on innocent people at such an ungodly hour.

“You see why we are saying we don’t want these people who don’t have respect for human lives. The residents have vowed to defend themselves if they try anything of such again”.

When Sunday Vanguard called the Oyo…