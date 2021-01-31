Gunmen kidnap 21 travellers along Kaduna-Kachia Road

…councillor escapes, ran through the bush

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A councillor from Southern Kaduna and few others have escaped and ran through the bush when gunmen abducted about 21 people along the Kaduna – Kachia road late Friday.

Journalists were told that not fewer than 21 persons were kidnapped when the gunmen in Army uniform blocked the road at Idom on the Kaduna – Kschia road.

However, details are yet to be released by the authorities.

“It was in the late hour of Friday, the armed men who came in large number dressed in military uniform and abducted 21 persons along Kaduna- Kachia road at Idon village of kajuru local government area of Kaduna State,” a local said.

“The councillor who was among the two persons that escaped from the kidnappers in the bush ran through the bush and they later found themselves at Mararraban Kajuru, where they were assisted by the locals.”

The councillor who narrated his ordeal to a TV station appealed to government to…