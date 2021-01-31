Gunmen kill POS operator in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

One week after armed robbers shot dead a Point of Sale (POS) operator along Market Road, Aba, Abia State, another operator identified as Ezinne Grace Iroh, has been killed at Ukaegbu Road, in Ogbor Hill area of the city.

Sources told Vanguard that the gunmen numbering three stormed Ezinne’s shop in a tricycle and shot her on the chest as she struggled to protect a bag believed to be containing cash for the day’s business.

The gunmen finally overpowered her, collected the bag as well as her POS machine.

The situation caused panic in the area as people scampered to safety leaving Ezinne in a pool of blood. When the gunmen fled, sympathizers later took Ezinne to a nearby hospital where she gave up the ghost the next day.

An eyewitness who gave her name as Oluchi lamented that a police checkpoint mounted by men of the Ogbor Hill Division located a stone throw from the scene of the incident, but could not make any effort to…