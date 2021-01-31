JIFORM tasks FG on reintegration of Saudi Arabia deportees

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

JOURNALISTS International Forum For Migration, JIFORM, has urged the Federal Government to institute a thorough rehabilitation and reintegration scheme for the 802 Nigerian deported from Saudi Arabia as they arrive in the country in batches.

JIFORM, in a statement by it’s President, Mr Abayomi Ajibola, said the time had come for the government “to stand up to the reality that thousands of Nigerian youths are in the web of slavery in the Middle East especially in Yemen, Omani, Kuwait, Lebanon and others.”

The statement stressed the need for Government to “go beyond mere profiling, subjection to Covid-19 protocol and thereafter connect these people with their relatives.

“Repeatedly we have said the root cause of irregular migration ranging from failing economic response to guarantee jobs and meaningful living standards for the people should be attended to. How seriously have we legally dealt with the human traffickers and institute a workable…