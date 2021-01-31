LAMATA begins use of Cowry Card on buses Feb 1

The Management of Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) would commence fare collection on bus services offered by Primero Transport Services Ltd., with the use of Lagos State travel known as Cowry Card, on Feb. 1.

Managing Director, LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, on Sunday in Lagos.

Akinajo noted that the Cowry Card is currently in use on the Oshodi to Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

She said the Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Ikorodu to TBS BRT, would commence the use of Cowry Card on Feb. 1.

According to her, the use of the card will henceforth be the only mode of fare payment and administration of regulated transport services in the state.

Akinajo explained that following the launch of the expanded e-ticketing system by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in August 2020, the use of the card had become imperative to reduce cash…