Sanwo-Olu sets up special traffic enforcement team on Apapa gridlock

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.

The measure has become necessary following the resurgence of gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and environ.

Members of the team are Toyin Fayinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Engr. Olajide Oduyoye, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Sola Giwa, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Central Business Districts, and Ayodeji Laurent, SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence.

In a statement on Sunday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically…